The World's Most Sustainable Companies 2017

With 2016 being the second-warmest year on record, and with issues like high executive pay and diversity gaining more awareness, you may be curious to know what companies care most about sustainability. Since 2005, Toronto-based magazine and research firm Corporate Knights has put together the Global 100, an annual list of the world's most sustainable companies. Using publicly available data, Corporate Knights rates large firms on 14 key measures, evaluating their management of resources, finances and employees. For the ranking, Corporate Knights considers about 4,000 companies with market values of at least $2 billion (methodology details here ). It's an intensive research undertaking, taking about 1,000 hours each year to produce. Siemens, the German industrial conglomerate whose businesses range from power plants to medical imaging machines, took the top spot. It was the most energy-efficient firm in its sector, producing more revenue per kilowatt used than any other industrial corporation. Siemens scored highly on nearly every metric in Corporate Knights’ ranking, such as having a low carbon footprint and low employee turnover. The conglomerate is also dedicating a growing portion of its business to creating environmentally friendly infrastructure, with products like green heating and air conditioning systems.Norwegian insurance company Storebrand ASA came in second. Across all measures, it performed strongest on executive pay. Storebrand’s CEO gets paid just 12 times more than the average Storebrand employee. That may sound like a huge gap, but among firms in the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), a basket of stocks designed to represent a wide range of companies across the globe, CEOs make 115 times more than their firms’ workers.“Scandinavians tend to be more rational about many business practices,” says Corporate Knights founder Toby Heaps, who’s critical of firms with sky-high CEO salaries. “I have yet to see compelling academic evidence that you generate additional shareholder returns by paying CEOs excessive salaries.”American networking technology company Cisco ranked third on the Global 100 and fared particularly well on Corporate Knights’ diversity measure:of Cisco’s senior executives are women, compared withfor ACWI companies, according to Heaps. Corporate Knights doesn’t currently track racial diversity. Heaps says the available data isn’t as reliable, but thinks it’s just a matter of time before it becomes standard.Heaps points out several ways in which Global 100 companies differ from the ACWI basket. Atof Global 100 firms, top executives receive higher bonuses if the company meets sustainability targets. Across the ACWI, onlyof companies offer such bonuses. Global 100 CEOs make eighty times the salary of average employees, while ACWI company CEOs make 115 times the rank and file.For pension payments, Global 100 firms contribute almost twice as much per employee compared to all ACWI companies. 28% of board seats at Global 100 firms are held by women compared withfor the broader ACWI. And Global 100 organizations are 25% more energy efficient.You might think companies that invest heavily in sustainability might incur higher costs and become less profitable. But the Global 100’s stock returns suggest otherwise. If you had investedin Global 100 companies in 2005, it would have been worthat the of 2016. If you did the same for the ACWI, you’d have. In other words, the Global 100’s cumulative return ispercentage points higher than the ACWI benchmark.The countries with the biggest share of Global 100 companies were the U.S. (), France (), the U.K. (), Canada (), Germany () and the Netherlands ().The World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2017 - Full List(Company Name | Country | Industry)1. Siemens AG | Germany | Industrials2. Storebrand ASA | Norway | Financials3. Cisco Systems Inc | United States | Information Technology4. Danske Bank A/S | Denmark | Financials5. Ing Group | Netherlands | Financials6. Commonwealth Bank of Australia | Australia | Financials7. Koninklijke Philips NV | Netherlands | Industrials8. Johnson & Johnson | United States | Health Care9. Koninklijke DSM NV | Netherlands | Materials10. Enagas SA | Spain | Utilities11. Dassault Systemes | France | Information Technology12. Derwent London PLC | United Kingdom | Real Estate13. Centrica PLC | United Kingdom | Utilities14. McCormick & Co Inc/MD | United States | Consumer Staples15. Henkel AG & Co KGaA | Germany | Consumer Staples16. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG | Germany | Consumer Discretionary17. Credit Agricole SA | France | Financials18. Nokia OYJ | Finland | Information Technology19. Natura Cosmeticos SA | Brazil | Consumer Staples20. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA | Italy | Financials21. Holmen AB | Sweden | Materials22. Syngenta AG | Switzerland | Materials23. Neste Oyj | Finland | Energy24. Allergan plc | United States | Health Care25. Kesko OYJ | Finland | Consumer Staples26. Iberdrola SA | Spain | Utilities27. Schneider Electric SE | France | Industrials28. Vivendi SA | France | Consumer Discretionary29. Television Francaise 1 | France | Consumer Discretionary30. City Developments Ltd | Singapore | Real Estate31. TOTAL SA | France | Energy32. Marks & Spencer Group PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Discretionary33. Pearson PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Discretionary34. DNB ASA | Norway | Financials35. POSCO | South Korea | Materials36. Novozymes A/S | Denmark | Materials37. Royal Bank of Canada | Canada | Financials38. L'Oreal SA | France | Consumer Staples39. Enbridge Inc | Canada | Energy40. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd | South Korea | Financials41. BT Group PLC | United Kingdom | Telecommunication Services42. BNP Paribas SA | France | Financials43. Peugeot SA | France | Consumer Discretionary44. Prologis Inc | United States | Real Estate45. Sun Life Financial Inc | Canada | Financials46. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB | Sweden | Financials47. Statoil ASA | Norway | Energy48. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Staples49. adidas AG | Germany | Consumer Discretionary50. National Australia Bank Ltd | Australia | Financials51. Sky PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Discretionary52. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd | Singapore | Telecommunication Services53. Colgate-Palmolive Co | United States | Consumer Staples54. Hennes & Mauritz AB | Sweden | Consumer Discretionary55. Hang Seng Bank Ltd | Hong Kong, SAR China | Financials56. Assicurazioni Generali SpA | Italy | Financials57. Accenture PLC | Ireland | Information Technology58. Toronto-Dominion Bank/The | Canada | Financials59. Legrand SA | France | Industrials60. Banco Santander Brasil SA | Brazil | Financials61. Bank of Montreal | Canada | Financials62. Eni SpA | Italy | Energy63. Intel Corp | United States | Information Technology64. Diageo PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Staples65. LG Electronics Inc | South Korea | Consumer Discretionary66. UCB SA | Belgium | Health Care67. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd | Japan | Health Care68. Novartis AG | Switzerland | Health Care69. StarHub Ltd | Singapore | Telecommunication Services70. Sysmex Corp | Japan | Health Care71. Cameco Corp | Canada | Energy72. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson | Sweden | Information Technology73. Hess Corp | United States | Energy74. Daimler AG | Germany | Consumer Discretionary75. Microsoft Corp | United States | Information Technology76. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Staples77. Wolters Kluwer NV | Netherlands | Industrials78. Analog Devices Inc | United States | Information Technology79. Rexel SA | France | Industrials80. Kering | France | Consumer Discretionary81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp | United States | Health Care82. HP Inc | United States | Information Technology83. Telenor ASA | Norway | Telecommunication Services84. Apple Inc | United States | Information Technology85. Astellas Pharma Inc | Japan | Health Care86. NEC Corp | Japan | Information Technology87. Amadeus IT Group SA | Spain | Information Technology88. Varian Medical Systems Inc | United States | Health Care89. Sonova Holding AG | Switzerland | Health Care90. Outotec OYJ | Finland | Industrials91. Merck & Co Inc | United States | Health Care92. General Mills Inc | United States | Consumer Staples93. Smiths Group PLC | United Kingdom | Industrials94. Applied Materials Inc | United States | Information Technology95. ASML Holding NV | Netherlands | Information Technology96. Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide | Germany | Industrials97. RELX PLC | United Kingdom | Industrials98. Lenovo Group Ltd | China | Information Technology99. General Electric Co | United States | Industrials100. Autodesk Inc | United States | Information Technology