The World's Most Sustainable Companies 2017

The World's Most Sustainable Companies 2017Сегодня, 06:50 With 2016 being the second-warmest year on record, and with issues like high executive pay and diversity gaining more awareness, you may be curious to know what companies care most about sustainability
Since 2005, Toronto-based magazine and research firm Corporate Knights has put together the Global 100, an annual list of the world’s most sustainable companies. Using publicly available data, Corporate Knights rates large firms on 14 key measures, evaluating their management of resources, finances and employees.
For the ranking, Corporate Knights considers about 4,000 companies with market values of at least $2 billion (methodology details here). It’s an intensive research undertaking, taking about 1,000 hours each year to produce.
Siemens, the German industrial conglomerate whose businesses range from power plants to medical imaging machines, took the top spot. It was the most energy-efficient firm in its sector, producing more revenue per kilowatt used than any other industrial corporation. Siemens scored highly on nearly every metric in Corporate Knights’ ranking, such as having a low carbon footprint and low employee turnover. The conglomerate is also dedicating a growing portion of its business to creating environmentally friendly infrastructure, with products like green heating and air conditioning systems.
Norwegian insurance company Storebrand ASA came in second. Across all measures, it performed strongest on executive pay. Storebrand’s CEO gets paid just 12 times more than the average Storebrand employee. That may sound like a huge gap, but among firms in the MSCI All Country World Index (ACWI), a basket of stocks designed to represent a wide range of companies across the globe, CEOs make 115 times more than their firms’ workers.
“Scandinavians tend to be more rational about many business practices,” says Corporate Knights founder Toby Heaps, who’s critical of firms with sky-high CEO salaries. “I have yet to see compelling academic evidence that you generate additional shareholder returns by paying CEOs excessive salaries.”
American networking technology company Cisco ranked third on the Global 100 and fared particularly well on Corporate Knights’ diversity measure: 38% of Cisco’s senior executives are women, compared with 21% for ACWI companies, according to Heaps. Corporate Knights doesn’t currently track racial diversity. Heaps says the available data isn’t as reliable, but thinks it’s just a matter of time before it becomes standard.
Heaps points out several ways in which Global 100 companies differ from the ACWI basket. At 80% of Global 100 firms, top executives receive higher bonuses if the company meets sustainability targets. Across the ACWI, only 23% of companies offer such bonuses. Global 100 CEOs make eighty times the salary of average employees, while ACWI company CEOs make 115 times the rank and file.
For pension payments, Global 100 firms contribute almost twice as much per employee compared to all ACWI companies. 28% of board seats at Global 100 firms are held by women compared with 21% for the broader ACWI. And Global 100 organizations are 25% more energy efficient.
You might think companies that invest heavily in sustainability might incur higher costs and become less profitable. But the Global 100’s stock returns suggest otherwise. If you had invested $100 in Global 100 companies in 2005, it would have been worth $232 at the of 2016. If you did the same for the ACWI, you’d have $208. In other words, the Global 100’s cumulative return is 24 percentage points higher than the ACWI benchmark.
The countries with the biggest share of Global 100 companies were the U.S. (19), France (12), the U.K. (11), Canada (6), Germany (6) and the Netherlands (5).
The World’s Most Sustainable Companies 2017 - Full List
(Company Name | Country | Industry)
1. Siemens AG | Germany | Industrials
2. Storebrand ASA | Norway | Financials
3. Cisco Systems Inc | United States | Information Technology
4. Danske Bank A/S | Denmark | Financials
5. Ing Group | Netherlands | Financials
6. Commonwealth Bank of Australia | Australia | Financials
7. Koninklijke Philips NV | Netherlands | Industrials
8. Johnson & Johnson | United States | Health Care
9. Koninklijke DSM NV | Netherlands | Materials
10. Enagas SA | Spain | Utilities
11. Dassault Systemes | France | Information Technology
12. Derwent London PLC | United Kingdom | Real Estate
13. Centrica PLC | United Kingdom | Utilities
14. McCormick & Co Inc/MD | United States | Consumer Staples
15. Henkel AG & Co KGaA | Germany | Consumer Staples
16. Bayerische Motoren Werke AG | Germany | Consumer Discretionary
17. Credit Agricole SA | France | Financials
18. Nokia OYJ | Finland | Information Technology
19. Natura Cosmeticos SA | Brazil | Consumer Staples
20. Intesa Sanpaolo SpA | Italy | Financials
21. Holmen AB | Sweden | Materials
22. Syngenta AG | Switzerland | Materials
23. Neste Oyj | Finland | Energy
24. Allergan plc | United States | Health Care
25. Kesko OYJ | Finland | Consumer Staples
26. Iberdrola SA | Spain | Utilities
27. Schneider Electric SE | France | Industrials
28. Vivendi SA | France | Consumer Discretionary
29. Television Francaise 1 | France | Consumer Discretionary
30. City Developments Ltd | Singapore | Real Estate
31. TOTAL SA | France | Energy
32. Marks & Spencer Group PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Discretionary
33. Pearson PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Discretionary
34. DNB ASA | Norway | Financials
35. POSCO | South Korea | Materials
36. Novozymes A/S | Denmark | Materials
37. Royal Bank of Canada | Canada | Financials
38. L'Oreal SA | France | Consumer Staples
39. Enbridge Inc | Canada | Energy
40. Shinhan Financial Group Co Ltd | South Korea | Financials
41. BT Group PLC | United Kingdom | Telecommunication Services
42. BNP Paribas SA | France | Financials
43. Peugeot SA | France | Consumer Discretionary
44. Prologis Inc | United States | Real Estate
45. Sun Life Financial Inc | Canada | Financials
46. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB | Sweden | Financials
47. Statoil ASA | Norway | Energy
48. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Staples
49. adidas AG | Germany | Consumer Discretionary
50. National Australia Bank Ltd | Australia | Financials
51. Sky PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Discretionary
52. Singapore Telecommunications Ltd | Singapore | Telecommunication Services
53. Colgate-Palmolive Co | United States | Consumer Staples
54. Hennes & Mauritz AB | Sweden | Consumer Discretionary
55. Hang Seng Bank Ltd | Hong Kong, SAR China | Financials
56. Assicurazioni Generali SpA | Italy | Financials
57. Accenture PLC | Ireland | Information Technology
58. Toronto-Dominion Bank/The | Canada | Financials
59. Legrand SA | France | Industrials
60. Banco Santander Brasil SA | Brazil | Financials
61. Bank of Montreal | Canada | Financials
62. Eni SpA | Italy | Energy
63. Intel Corp | United States | Information Technology
64. Diageo PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Staples
65. LG Electronics Inc | South Korea | Consumer Discretionary
66. UCB SA | Belgium | Health Care
67. Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd | Japan | Health Care
68. Novartis AG | Switzerland | Health Care
69. StarHub Ltd | Singapore | Telecommunication Services
70. Sysmex Corp | Japan | Health Care
71. Cameco Corp | Canada | Energy
72. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson | Sweden | Information Technology
73. Hess Corp | United States | Energy
74. Daimler AG | Germany | Consumer Discretionary
75. Microsoft Corp | United States | Information Technology
76. Reckitt Benckiser Group PLC | United Kingdom | Consumer Staples
77. Wolters Kluwer NV | Netherlands | Industrials
78. Analog Devices Inc | United States | Information Technology
79. Rexel SA | France | Industrials
80. Kering | France | Consumer Discretionary
81. Edwards Lifesciences Corp | United States | Health Care
82. HP Inc | United States | Information Technology
83. Telenor ASA | Norway | Telecommunication Services
84. Apple Inc | United States | Information Technology
85. Astellas Pharma Inc | Japan | Health Care
86. NEC Corp | Japan | Information Technology
87. Amadeus IT Group SA | Spain | Information Technology
88. Varian Medical Systems Inc | United States | Health Care
89. Sonova Holding AG | Switzerland | Health Care
90. Outotec OYJ | Finland | Industrials
91. Merck & Co Inc | United States | Health Care
92. General Mills Inc | United States | Consumer Staples
93. Smiths Group PLC | United Kingdom | Industrials
94. Applied Materials Inc | United States | Information Technology
95. ASML Holding NV | Netherlands | Information Technology
96. Fraport AG Frankfurt Airport Services Worldwide | Germany | Industrials
97. RELX PLC | United Kingdom | Industrials
98. Lenovo Group Ltd | China | Information Technology
99. General Electric Co | United States | Industrials
100. Autodesk Inc | United States | Information Technology