With Russia And U.S. Talking, Kazakhstan's Back On Washington's Radar

Сегодня, 08:23Cold, vast and mountainous, the relatively unknown but rich and pivotal Eurasian nation of Kazakhstan may become a headline this year if Donald Trump Secretary of State, former Exxon CEO Rex Tillerson, gets the nod by Congress. Tillerson's senate confirmation hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. Monday